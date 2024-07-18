William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. 1,278,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

