William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 342 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after buying an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,179. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

