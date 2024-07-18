William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Murphy USA worth $53,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MUSA traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $489.20. 185,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,447. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $503.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

