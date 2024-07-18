William Blair Comments on Moody’s Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $456.05 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $458.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.