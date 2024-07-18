Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,452. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.80. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $170.83.
In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,703,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at $96,236,441.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,476 shares of company stock worth $7,689,609. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
