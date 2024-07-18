Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,452. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.80. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $170.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,703,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595,412 shares in the company, valued at $96,236,441.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,476 shares of company stock worth $7,689,609. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

