Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.67.

Western Forest Products stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,233. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

