Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.16. 569,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.