Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

6/26/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $144.00.

6/3/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $123.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.55. 700,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,238. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Digital Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 48,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.