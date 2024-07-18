Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/12/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/28/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.
- 6/26/2024 – Digital Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $144.00.
- 6/3/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $123.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.55. 700,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,238. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.56. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.