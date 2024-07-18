Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) PT Lowered to $3.50

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 165.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PET. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

PET stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wag! Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $38,851.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,167,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,565 shares of company stock worth $560,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Wag! Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

