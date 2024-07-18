Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00. 452,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 325,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VOR

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.