Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,335 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vital Farms worth $61,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 82.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 373,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 168,296 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 82,439 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 2,006.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,341,984.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,341,984.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,056 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. 815,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,920. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $48.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

