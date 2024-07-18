Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Taurus Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.5% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.76. 5,323,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.22. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

