Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 18,377 shares.The stock last traded at $55.65 and had previously closed at $55.39.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $591.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

