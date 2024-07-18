VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

