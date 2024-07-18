VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
NYSE:VICI opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
