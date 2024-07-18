Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 561,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,306,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VERV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $572.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 437.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

