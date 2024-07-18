Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.78 and last traded at $82.77. Approximately 4,977,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,397,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

