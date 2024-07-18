Verge (XVG) Market Cap Achieves $77.15 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $77.15 million and $5.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,856.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00586812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00111528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00035876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00247472 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00070626 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

