Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Capreit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

