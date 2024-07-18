Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Vector Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vector Group by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.