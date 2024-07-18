Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Vector Group Stock Performance
Shares of VGR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.43.
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
