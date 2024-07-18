Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,097. The firm has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $168.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

