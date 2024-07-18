Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 459,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 44,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. 2,280,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,359. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

