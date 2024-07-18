Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. 1,623,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

