Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $85,704,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,645,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,669,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $14,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

