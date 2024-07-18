Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 10,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Vaccitech Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,987,000. M&G Plc owned 13.48% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

