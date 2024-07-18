USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Up 0.1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $42.78. Approximately 22,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 15,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.51.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

