Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.14

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 717994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $976.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute



Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.



