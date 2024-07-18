UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 27.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.

NYSE UNH opened at $573.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $573.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $609.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

