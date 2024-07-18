United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 4.3% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 4,156,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,308,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $813.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.