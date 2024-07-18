UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $344.00 to $392.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. UFP Technologies traded as high as $330.55 and last traded at $329.76. 65,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 59,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.82.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in UFP Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.27.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

