UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Position Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in UFP Industries by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $121.81. 213,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $116.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

