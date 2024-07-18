Truist Financial Increases RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $70.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

RadNet stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,471.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,249,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in RadNet by 74.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

