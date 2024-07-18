Truist Financial Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $55.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

International Paper stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

