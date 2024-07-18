Truist Financial Boosts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $620.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $612.79.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $520.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.62. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.12. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

