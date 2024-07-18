TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $39.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,241.47. 200,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,305.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,209.62.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company's stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

