Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,815 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $42,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,295,000 after purchasing an additional 205,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,766,000 after purchasing an additional 243,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT traded down $10.88 on Wednesday, hitting $335.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,314. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $347.33.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

