Traders Buy Large Volume of Blackstone Call Options (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 29,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average daily volume of 21,733 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,445. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

