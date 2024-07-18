TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.83). 982,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,267,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.32) to GBX 326 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TCAP

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 0.2 %

About TP ICAP Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,388.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.24.

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.