TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAPGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.83). 982,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,267,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.83).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.32) to GBX 326 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,388.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.24.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

