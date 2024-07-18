TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.83). 982,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,267,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.83).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.32) to GBX 326 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
