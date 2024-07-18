Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their target price on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 98.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert L. Worshek sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $176,738.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,552.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $124,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

