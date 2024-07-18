Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD opened at $58.45 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,389,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.