Timothy Stonehocker Sells 208,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $64,797.56.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.76. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

