ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Beachbody (NYSE:BODI)

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BODI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Beachbody to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Beachbody Stock Performance

NYSE BODI opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.01). Beachbody had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beachbody will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

