The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

