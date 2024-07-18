The Middleby Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

MIDD opened at $132.71 on Thursday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 97.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

