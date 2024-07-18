The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lion Electric Trading Down 5.1 %

Lion Electric stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

