The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

