The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

The Foschini Group Limited (OTC:FHNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from The Foschini Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.
The Foschini Group Price Performance
Shares of OTC:FHNGY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The Foschini Group has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.
The Foschini Group Company Profile
