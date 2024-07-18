The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) COO Spencer Burton Sells 3,099 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spencer Burton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.0 %

ENSG opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.44 and a one year high of $142.01.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

