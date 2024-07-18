The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NYSE:CLX opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $128,382,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $128,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

