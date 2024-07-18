The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Chemours Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $24.58. 1,106,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

