The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,631,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,904. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

